Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, shares a startling resemblance to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, Kensington Palace shared two photos of the royal princess in matching red dress and shoes as she was about to head to the school. The snaps were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself. Princess Charlotte looks adorable and smart in her getup.

However, People noticed that in those snaps, Princess Charlotte has a striking resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II. According to the publication, "Princess Charlotte is twinning with her great-grandmother!"

Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II have the same striking eye structure. They also have matching blue eyes and arched eyebrows. In addition, the monarch's hair color during her younger years was exactly the same as the little princess.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte also share the same favorite color. Both love pink. In fact, Prince Harry and Middleton's daughter has worn a lot of pink dresses during their royal outings.

The little princess and the queen are also fond of cardigans. In fact, the two royals wore matching pink sweaters for the monarch's family portrait in 2016. They also love animals, especially horses.

Princess Charlotte's first day of school at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington was set on Thursday. However, she missed it. The family was believed to be still in Bucklebury at that time where they celebrated the New Year with the Middletons.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expected to escort Princess Charlotte on her first day of school. The school that their daughter is attending encourages parents to accompany their kids for a "stay and play" session.

This will help children adjust and enjoy their first few days at nursery school. Eventually, they will feel comfortable and relaxed to attend their classes by themselves.

When Prince George attended Thomas's Battersea in London for the first time, he also had his own first day of school portrait with his dad, Prince William. Unfortunately, his mom, Middleton, was not able to accompany them due to hyperemesis gravidarum.

Just like Princess Charlotte, the little prince looks adorable and cute. He is smiling in the photo as he puts one hand in his pocket while holding Prince William's hand on the other.

What can you say of Prince Charlotte and Prince George's first day of school portraits? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson