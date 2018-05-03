Prince Harry will soon fulfill one of his mom Princess Diana’s wishes.

Lady Colin Campbell, a royal biographer, told Express that the Princess of Wales always wanted her two sons to be men first and princes second. “That was her goal. She felt the Royals were out of touch with society,” she said.

Campbell, who wrote the 1998 biography “The Real Diana,” also said that she thinks Princess Diana would approve of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. She described the “Suits” star as a godsend to the monarchy. “I would imagine she would have been absolutely thrilled,” she said.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, previously told “Good Morning America” that the mom of two would have approved of Markle as well.

“She would have picked her. That is the way forward. It is about the young team Windsor, they are the future of our monarchy. They will embrace people,” he said (via Express).

During another interview, Burrell also predicted how Markle could change the monarchy based on her status of a bi-racial, American, and a divorced woman.

“I see it as the right thing at the right time. And with Harry – I like to call him the ‘people’s prince’ – I think he will come forward with Meghan and embrace the public in the way his mother did,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will be granting his mom’s wish on May 19 when she ties the knot with Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Prince William already fulfilled her wishes when he wed Kate Middleton in 2011.

“Both brothers have chosen the women over the position. They have chosen women who will be appropriate life partners for them in terms of helping them through their responsibilities. Meghan Markle is going to prove to be that partner, just like the Duchess of Cambridge,” Campbell said.

After their May 19 wedding, Prince Harry and Markle will go on a short honeymoon. Details about their upcoming vacation are still being kept under wraps. When they return to the United Kingdom in June, the royal couple will take part in their official engagements.

Photo: Getty Images/JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP