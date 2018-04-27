The finale episode for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” has just aired, and it featured the real clip of the late Princess Diana from 1997.

In the scene, the famed designer, played by Edgar Ramirez, has died, and his friends gathered in the church to pay their last respects. Princess Diana, who was Versace’s good friend, was joined by Elton John. The princess and John were even seen singing one of the hymns inside the sacred place.

Ryan Murphy, the director of the hit FX series, created a seamless montage that featured Donatella Versace (Penelope Cruz) and Antonio D’Amico (Ricky Martin) in the clips. It appeared as though the two actors were with Princess Diana and John at the memorial service.

Versace was assassinated by Arthur Cunanan (Darren Criss) outside of his home in Miami. Following the brutal incident, Cunanan made it to the top of the FBI’s most-wanted list.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana didn’t have any speaking lines in the finale. But John previously shared his thoughts on Versace’s death. During an interview in January, John revealed that he and Princess Diana were at odds with each other when Versace died. But the Princess of Wales reached out to him to inform him of what happened to their friend.

“She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered [on July 15, 1997], and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled. And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on,” he said (via People).

In the finale for the FX series, it was also revealed how Versace’s long-time partner struggled because the church didn’t accept their relationship. D’Amico was left out of the priest’s speech that mentioned the most important people in the designer’s life.

Photo: Getty Images/GERARD JULIEN/AFP