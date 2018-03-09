A recent church survey by the Church of England recently named Princess Diana as the nation’s ideal mother.

The late princess surpassed Jesus Christ’s mom, Virgin Mary, by five percent. Mary only made it to the eighth place, and she is even behind former First Lady Michelle Obama. Those who participated in the poll voted for their own mom as their ideal mother.

Last year, Princess Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry opened up about their mom in the documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.” Prince Harry said that Princess Diana smothered them with so much love. “She was one of the naughtiest parents. But she understood that there was a real life outside of palace walls,” he added.

Prince William shared, “She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun.”

Two years ago, Prince Harry even said that he regrets not talking about his mother’s death sooner. While promoting his Heads Together campaign, he also encouraged everyone to talk about their problems to avoid developing mental illnesses.

“The key message here today is that everyone can suffer from mental health. Whether you are a member of the royal family, whether you are a soldier, whether you are a sports star, whether you are a team sport, individual sport, whether you are a white van driver, whether you’re a mother, father, a child, it doesn’t really matter,” he said.

Princess Diana passed away on Aug. 31, 1997 when Princes William and Harry were just young boys. However, her legacy continues to live on. In fact, the late princess is also being linked to Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, as well as to Prince Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle – both of whom she never met.

In a recent survey, Princess Diana and Markle were also compared to each other. The results revealed that 200 British natives named Markle as their favorite princess. This figure made up 37 percent of the total votes. Princess Diana came in second as the nation’s favorite princess with 21 percent of the votes.

Photo: VINCENT AMALVY/AFP/Getty Images