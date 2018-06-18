Celia McCorquodale remembered her late aunt, Princess Diana, on her wedding day last weekend.

The daughter of Princess Diana’s eldest sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, wore the Spencer Tiara that was also used by the Princess of Wales during her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles. The stunning headpiece belongs to the Spencer clan, and it traces back their aristocratic roots to the Tudor period.

According to People, the famous Spencer Tiara has been featured at various exhibitions. However, it has never been worn since Princess Diana’s death in 1997. The center diamonds on the tiara were given to Princess Diana’s grandmother, Lady Cynthia Hamilton, as a present when she tied the knot to Albert, Viscount Althorp, the future 7th Earl Spencer, in 1919.

The topper on the tiara was given to Cynthia by Albert’s great aunt, Lady Sarah Isabella Spencer, who passed away in 2017. The current version of the tiara features diamonds shaped into tulips and stars surrounded by attractive scrolls.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah and Jane, Baroness Fellowes, both wore the same tiara to their weddings. Princess Diana’s brother Charles’ first wife, Victoria Lockwood, also donned the headpiece at their nuptials.

McCorquodale tied the knot with George Woodhouse on Saturday. Their special day was attended by McCorquodale’s cousins, Prince Harry and Lady Kitty Spencer. Prince Harry brought Meghan Markle along, and they wore matching attires to the wedding.

Markle wore a blue and white wraparound dress designed by Oscar de la Renta. Prince Harry, on the other hand, donned a three-piece suit, which he accentuated with a blue necktie. Unfortunately for Markle, not all royal fans loved her attire. Some even compared it to a curtain. Others noted that it was very loose.

Harper’s Bazaar, on the other hand, dubbed Markle’s chosen piece of clothing as flawless.

“While the gown looked slightly baggy on the Duchess, the floaty fabric, and her matching fascinator, created the perfect outfit for the summer nuptials,” Amy Mackelden wrote.

Meanwhile, Lady Kitty Spencer wore a peony printed dress, which she paired with her red high heels and hat. The 27-year-old Dolce & Gabbana model arrived at the church with a group of her female friends.

Photo: Getty Images/VINCENT AMALVY/AFP