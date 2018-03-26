Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a special guest on their royal wedding.

According to psychic twins Linda and Terry Jamison, Princess Diana will attend Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. The pair claimed that they have contacted the late Princess of Wales who told them that she would not miss the upcoming event "for the world."

"I will most definitely be present for Harry and Meghan’s wedding," Princess Diana apparently "told" the twins (via Express). "I was also there for William and Kate's wedding. It will be beautiful, a small version of my own ceremony… and with a horse and carriage."

"Mine was overwhelming, to say the least," Princess Diana's spirit added, according to the twins. "I am around them all more than they realise!"

In 2017, Prince William revealed that he felt Princess Diana's presence at his wedding with Kate Middleton. "Beforehand I had a lot of time to think about it. When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there… there were times I looked to someone or something for strength – and I very much felt she was there for me," the Duke of Cambridge said (via Daily Mail).

Princess Diana's sons have always included her in the important events in their lives. In fact, Prince Harry included her stone in his engagement ring to Markle. Meanwhile, Prince William handed down his mom's sapphire engagement ring to Middleton when he asked the Duchess of Cambridge to marry him.

Although Prince Harry and Prince William have always remembered their mom, they are sad for the missed opportunity like having their lady love meet the People's Princess.

"I think she would have loved the day and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud of us both for the day. I'm just very sad that she's never going to get a chance to meet Kate," Prince William said.

In related news, according to Paul Burrell, Princess Diana suspected Prince Charles of plotting an automobile accident to kill her, in order to marry Camilla Parker Bowles. The late princess was aware of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's affair.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell said. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Photo: Getty Images/Fox Photos