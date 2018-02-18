Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to pay tribute to Princess Diana on their wedding day.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the "Suits" actress and the Duke will likely do something to remember the late Princess of Wales on their special day. Prince Harry has been exerting effort to include his mom in his relationship with Markle. In fact, he even used Princess Diana's diamond as his engagement ring to Markle. Thus, it would not be surprising if Prince Harry's mother would be featured in the upcoming royal wedding.

"There will undoubtedly be an aspect or aspects of the wedding service that will link with Diana, perhaps by including one of her favourite hymns, I Vow to Thee My Country which was sung at her funeral," Fitzwilliams told Daily Express.

"It has been clear from his charitable work over the years but most especially in interviews in the months before the 20th Anniversary of Diana's death that Harry takes his inspiration from her," Fitzwilliams continued.

The royal commentator believed that if Princess Diana was still alive, she would be thrilled with Prince Harry and Markle's wedding.

"She would be thrilled that by marrying an American biracial divorcee who is both a top actress and activist Harry has made the royal family so much more inclusive," Fitzwilliams added. "Diana was the forerunner of this far more open approach."

In related news, many are convinced that Markle is the next Princess Diana. "My prediction is that Meghan is going to be our new Diana. A wee touch of Meghan adds a bit of sparkle," said Una Mallon, 47, one of the individuals who flocked the grounds of Edinburgh Castle to meet Prince Harry and Markle in Scotland.

Markle has been reportedly visiting different organizations secretly to learn more about the charity sector just like what Prince Diana did. The great thing about the bride-to-be is that people can easily relate to her.

"Having a member of the royal family that wasn't born into aristocracy, who has the experience of divorce, who has moved countries, makes a difference and makes it easier for survivors to relate to her," said Dawn Foster said. "They can feel free speaking with her about race in modern Britain, and their different socio-economic experiences."

