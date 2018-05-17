Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, is convinced that the late princess would’ve helped Meghan Markle and her family amid the controversies they are involved in.

While speaking on “Lorraine,” he said, “She would have helped Meghan’s family because that fractured family needs help.

The “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” alum also claimed that the palace did not support Markle’s family ahead of the royal wedding.

“The palace doesn’t have any mechanism to help extended families. There’s no protocol,” he said.

But thanks to Prince Harry’s decision to wed an American actress, who is also biracial and divorced, the royal family was forced to take a step towards the right direction. If Princess Diana were still alive, she would be laughing, says Burrell.

“I can hear her laughing now. Harry has poked a stick into the nest and said it’s about time you all changed. You’ve got to accept someone like Meghan because she’s American, mixed race and a divorcee. All the things the Royals are frightened about but all the things you have to accept,” he said.

Meanwhile, Burrell is confident that Princess Diana would have approved of Markle for her son.

“I think Diana would have wholeheartedly approved of Meghan. Together with Meghan by his side, Harry and she will go out into the world and fulfill Diana’s dreams,” he said (via Express).

During the same interview, the former royal butler said that the Princess of Wales already knew that she was going to have a baby boy when she was still pregnant with Prince Harry.

“I was at Balmoral with the Queen and Diana had been to the Highland Games. She was heavily pregnant. She said, ‘It’s a boy, it’s our secret.’ I kept that secret because I couldn’t even tell the Queen, I couldn’t tell my wife, I couldn’t tell anyone. This was our secret until Harry was born,” he said.

And after Prince Harry was born, Burrell had the opportunity to watch him and Prince William grow up. He said that seeing them in those years was the happiest time of his life.

