Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, were both killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Following their deaths, it was revealed that Princess Diana was wearing a ring that was given to her by her millionaire boyfriend. Fans were convinced that Fayed already asked Princess Diana to marry him before they passed away.

But Grant Mobley, a gemologist and director of Pluczenik, told Express that Princess Diana’s “Tell Me Yes” ring already cost around $15,000 at the time it was given to her by Fayed.

“The ring features a beautiful 1-carat, emerald cut diamond of very high color and clarity. The diamond is set east to west, surrounded on all sides by more trillion cut diamonds, creating a star shape outlined in yellow gold details. The wide rounded band, popular for the time, is covered in pave set beautiful white diamonds down the sides,” he said.

Mobley said that it’s possible that Princess Diana herself chose the jewelry as her engagement ring to Fayed. “I imagine if the princess selected this for an engagement ring, it would have been because of its extreme comfortability for everyday wear. The diamonds are set very low with no exposed prongs and the band is rounded and wide, which all aid in comfort and practicality,” he said.

Unfortunately, Princess Diana and Fayed never made it to the altar. The couple’s deaths were mourned by their supporters, who were aware that the princess did not have an easy life with Prince Charles.

In the documentary “Diana: In Her Own Words,” Princess Diana said that she confronted Prince Charles about his affair. He told her that he refuses to be the only member of the royal family who never had a mistress.

Princess Diana said that Prince Philip told his son that he could have an affair if his marriage failed within a certain period.

“My father-in-law said to my husband, ‘if your marriage doesn’t work out, you can always go back to her after five years.’ Which is exactly – I mean, for real I knew that it had happened after five years – I knew something was happening before that but the fifth year I had confirmation,” she said (via The Independent).

