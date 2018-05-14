Princess Diana's grave has been restored.

On Saturday, Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, shared snaps of the island where the late Princess of Wales is buried. The photo showed that flowers were in full bloom in the area and the lake was cleared of algae.

"Same island - different view," Spencer wrote on Instagram. "I chose rhododendrons because we grew up on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where rhododendrons dominate the landscape. Part of a shared childhood. Meanwhile forget-me-nots lace the island itself - another childhood favourite."

According to royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, the restoration comes after visitors complained that the island had been neglected. Spencer was criticized after Princess Diana's resting place in his 13,000-acre estate in Northamptonshire had become overgrown.

In fact, Darren McGrady, 56, the late People's Princess' personal chef was among those who complained. He posted a series of photos of the algae-covered lake and wrote: "Sad to see Earl Spencer has neglected Diana's resting place."

Princess Diana remains alive in the hearts of royal fans, as well as her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. In fact, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited New York City for the first time, they opted to stay at her favorite hotel.

"The duke and duchess I think definitely stayed here at the Carlyle because Princess Diana used to stay here and she was very fond of this hotel," said Jennifer Cooke, director of communications at The Carlyle.

"I know that they had heard about it," she added. "I heard him say that in the lobby that he had heard so much about this hotel through the years and they were really happy to be here."

According to body language expert Susan Constantine, Princess Diana and Middleton have the same parenting style. However, Prince William's wife is more relaxed compared to his mom.

"Both women are incredibly hands-on," Constantine told Good Housekeeping. "They're always fixated on their children, even with the chaos around them."

"If her child falls, she simply picks them up," Wood said about Middleton. "In contrast, Diana tries everything in her power to prevent her children from falling in the first place."

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to give a nod to Princess Diana during their upcoming royal wedding. Former royal butler Grant Harrold even said that he thinks Markle will wear the Spencer tiara on her big day.

"If she does decide to wear a tiara, I believe she may opt for the Spencer tiara which was famously worn by Lady Diana Spencer on her wedding to Prince Charles, and on many more occasions throughout her life," Harrold told Femail. "This could be a way for Prince Harry to involve his mother in his big day, as Prince William did when he gave his future wife Kate Middleton his mother's engagement ring."

Photo: Getty Images/Vincent Amalvy