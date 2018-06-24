Princess Diana’s may have encouraged Queen Elizabeth II to treat new additions to the royal family better.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that Princess Diana’s sudden demise may have stuck with Her Majesty that’s why she is putting what she has learned to good use.

This month, the Queen invited Markle to join her on a trip to Cheshire. They rode the Royal Train together and bonded for several hours. Markle also attended the Royal Ascot last week, and she was photographed sharing a sweet moment with Prince Harry’s grandmother.

However, the kind treatment that Markle is getting from the Queen and the other members of the royal family was something that Princess Diana didn’t experience when she was still alive.

“Meghan is being nurtured in a totally different way,” Fitzwilliams said.

Fitzwilliams also talked about the chemistry between Markle and the Queen, which he described as genuine.

“The chemistry seems very genuine between Meghan and the Queen. It makes sense. The Queen can see it’s for the good of the Royal Family. Anyone who joins the royal family knows it takes some getting used to. When you’re used to crowds like Meghan, it obviously helps,” he said.

In related news, Prince Harry first introduced Markle to the Queen in September 2017 at the Balmoral Castle. In their engagement interview with BBC, Prince Harry revealed that the two women’s first meeting went well. Markle also had a wonderful time talking to the Queen for the first time.

“It’s incredible. I think to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me. When I met her I had such a deep understanding and, of course, incredible respect for being able to have that time with her, and she’s an incredible woman,” Markle said (via Harper’s Bazaar).

Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls