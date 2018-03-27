Princess Diana’s final words have been revealed by Xavier Gourmelon, the firefighter who responded to the fatal car crash in Paris 20 years ago.

During an interview with “Good Morning Britain,” Gourmelon admitted that when he saw the blonde woman in the vehicle, he had no idea that it was Princess Diana.

After he approached her, the Princess of Wales gained consciousness and said, “Oh my God, what is happening?” and then she fell back into unconsciousness.

“She was a bit agitated and I tried to calm her down and tell her we would look after her but she fell into a coma again,” he said.

“We then took her out of the car and put her on a stretcher. At that moment, the doctor said she was in cardiac arrest so we gave her CPR and after 20 seconds she regained consciousness,” he recounted.

Princess Diana died four hours later in a nearby hospital on Aug. 31, 1997.

This is not the first time that Gourmelon talked about Princess Diana’s last words. But his interview resurfaced after the late princess was linked to several controversies regarding Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Last week, Tom Bower made headlines after he released his unauthorized biography, “Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance,” on Prince Charles. In his book, Bower claimed that Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson plotted against Prince Charles to make sure he won’t be king.

“Now, mindful of Diana’s prediction on Parnorama that he would never be king, Charles convinced himself that Diana and Sarah, Andrew’s estranged wife, were hatching plans to replace him as heir – by announcing that on the Queen’s death, or abdication, Andrew would be Regent until William was 18, when he would take over,” he wrote (via Express).

However, Bower’s claims against the royal family have been met with criticisms. Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan called the stories about Prince Charles and his family vicious.

“Bower’s to me is just a vicious confection of tittle-tattle that is almost completely unattributable. Nothing new emerges from this nasty book and most of the negative comments from wholly anonymous courtiers could simply have been made up,” they told Express.

Photo: VINCENT AMALVY/AFP/Getty Images