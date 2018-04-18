Mark Wright will be covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19 in London for Extra.

As part of his preparation for the big event, Wright flew back to London and met with Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell. The “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” star will be sharing some information about the royal family ahead of Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials.

Wright’s wife, Michelle Keegan, was the one that shared the news about her husband’s involvement with the royal wedding.

“He’s loving it. He’s in the sunshine anyway… I think he’s coming back in May because he’s covering the royal wedding so he’ll be back soon,” Keegan said.

On Tuesday, Wright was photographed talking to Burrell in London. In one of the photos, the two men are also seen shaking each other’s hand.

The former butler is expected to also share his time with the royal family. Earlier this year, Burrell was involved in a slew of controversies after some royal fans slammed him for talking about Princess Diana extensively.

In February, Burrell said that Prince Charles left Princess Diana at the hospital after she gave birth to Prince Harry so he could spend time with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

“He wasn’t at the birth. Harry is lying into the cot, and he said, ‘red hair, I suppose that’s a Spencer gene.’ She said, ‘Are you pleased, Charles?’ He said, ‘I’m delighted. I now have an heir and a spare.’ She said, ‘Well, that’s an odd thing to say why are you dressed up in a black tie?’ He said, ‘My work is done, isn’t it, now?’ I’m off to the theater with Camilla.’ She said, ‘On the night that Harry was born, I cried myself to sleep, knowing my marriage was over,’” Burrell said (via the Daily Mail).

The former butler also claimed that Princess Diana told him she knew she was going to be killed in a car crash. The late Princess of Wales allegedly had an idea that Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles wanted her dead.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Berehulak