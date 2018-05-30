One of Princess Diana's handwritten letters has been put up for auction.

The late Princess of Wales penned a letter to designer Bruce Oldfield and his business partner Anita Richardson when she turned 30 years old. The one-page letter signed "Diana, x" was written on a Kensington Palace letterheaded paper and was dated July 2, 1990.

"What a wonderful Jersey I have been given & how really touched I am to be remembered for entering my 30th year — I want a medal when I finally make it please!" Princess Diana wrote (via Express).

"It was typical of you both to spoil me with one lovely Jersey — is this a new line as I haven't seen this before or am I just very behind with the times?! However, this comes with much love & endless thanks for helping to make Sunday a positively happy one," she continued.

According to Bobby Livingston, executive VP of RR Auction, the People's Princess' handwriting had a "beautiful flourish" were written with a "caring and loving tone."

"I think it was her open and engaging quality that made her so relatable," he added.

Princess Diana's letter proves that there are times when she also breaks the royal protocol. The royals are forbidden to sign letters.

