Prince Harry will soon tie the knot with Meghan Markle, but his mom, Princess Diana will not be able to share the special occasion with him.

Weeks before the wedding, Today released Princess Diana’s interview from 1995 where she talked about the love advice she wants to give to Prince William and Prince Harry. At that time, Prince William was just 13 years old, and Prince Harry was 11 years old.

While speaking with BBC, the Princess of Wales said, “I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto to it and look after it. And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loves you, then one must protect it.”

According to Today, Princess Diana gave her sons the advice after she learned that stories about her crumbling marriage to Prince Charles have started circulating in the papers.

But more than 15 years later, Prince William revealed that his mom’s words stuck with him. He also said during his first sit-down interview with Kate Middleton, that he decided to give the Duchess of Cambridge his mom’s ring so that they could be together.

“It’s very special to me, as Kate is very special to me now as well. It was only right the two were put together. It was my way of making sure mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement and the fact that we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together,” he said (via ABC News).

Prince William and Middleton have been married for almost seven years now. They have also been blessed with three children together, namely, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In November 2017, Prince Harry announced his engagement to Markle. He and the former actress will tie the knot on May 19. Even though Princess Diana wouldn’t make it to the wedding, Julia Samuel, Princess Diana’s close friend, said that she knows for a fact the Princess of Wales would’ve approved of Markle for Prince Harry.

“I think what she’d always want is for her sons to be happy…” she told Today.

Photo: Getty Images/ POOL/AFP