Princess Diana’s throwback photos with Prince William and Prince Harry are very similar to Kate Middleton’s pictures with her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The pictures, which were recently uploaded side by side to each other, show Princess Diana and Middleton’s spitting image. For instance, Princess Diana was once pictured outside the Buckingham Palace balcony carrying Prince Harry. Prince William is standing in front of her.

Years later, Middleton posed outside the Buckingham Palace balcony while carrying Princess Charlotte, and Prince George also stood in front of her. The snap was taken during the Trooping the Colour.

Prince William and Middleton also released a family portrait last year that is similar to a photo taken of Princess Diana with her two young sons.

Middleton never had the chance to meet Princess Diana because she passed away long before the Duchess of Cambridge met Prince William. But the Duke of Cambridge previously said that he knows his mom would’ve loved his wife.

“I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her,” Prince William said.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. At that time, her sons were only 15 and 12 years old. In the documentary “Diana, Our Mother,” Prince William and Prince Harry revealed that their last interaction with their mom was through a phone call.

“I can’t really, necessarily, remember what I said. But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother – the things I would have said to her,” said Prince Harry (via Town & Country).

And when they learned that their mom has died, Prince William said that he was shocked to the core.

“There’s nothing like it in the world. There really isn’t. It’s like an earthquake had just run through the house and through your life and everything,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Princess Diana Archive