A series of photos featuring Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry resurfaced on Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

One of the photos shows a very happy princess visiting the Thorpe Amusement Park with her two sons. The trio is sitting on a log, wet, but with huge smiles on their faces.

Another photo shows the late Princess of Wales watching over her two sons as they sit in front of the piano in Kensington Palace. In 1987, the trio also played on the banks of the River Dee, which is near Balmoral, during Princes William and Harry’s summer vacation.

An adorable Prince William also catches his younger brother after the latter went down the slide in the Gardens of Highgrove House. Princess Diana looks on as her kids enjoy their time outdoors.

During the same visit to the Gardens of Highgrove House, Princess Diana was also photographed carrying Prince Harry on her shoulder. In 1988, Princess Diana was once again carrying Prince Harry, while Prince William stood in front of them. Meghan Markle’s fiancé stuck his tongue out, and Princess Diana could not hide the surprised look on her face.

Just three years before her death, Princess Diana and her sons went to Austria, and they went to an amusement park together. The trio was photographed riding a sleigh during the holiday season.

Prince Charles also joined his family on Prince Harry’s first day of school at Mrs. Mynor’s Nursery School in London. Years later, Prince Harry joined his older brother to the Wetherby School in Notting Hill, London. The siblings were photographed wearing their gray and red school uniform, and their parents posed in the photo with them.

The late princess also spent a lot of time outside her and Prince Charles’ home in the palace. One of the photos show her carrying Prince William on her back, while Prince Charles carried Prince Harry.

Princess Diana passed away on Aug. 31, 1997 after getting into a car accident in Paris. Her then-boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, was also killed in the same crash.

Photo: POOL/AFP/Getty Images