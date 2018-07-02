Princess Diana's royal life was very different from Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's.

According to E! News, the late Princess of Wales had a tough time when she was with the royal family. In general, Princess Diana, Middleton and Markle received mind-blowing attention from the public as royal brides. However, unlike the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Diana's married life was not as happy. In addition, she had the worst experience with the press.

According to the publication, Princess Diana's every move was watched and chronicled by the media. Also, there was a time when a reporter snuck into her kindergarten class through a window. Her virginity had been a topic as well. For this, her uncle Lord Fermoy assured the Daily Star that she "never had a lover."

"Well, we were a newly-married couple, so obviously we had those pressures too, and we had the media, who were completely fascinated by everything we did," Princess Diana said in a Panorama interview in 1995. "And it was difficult to share that load, because I was the one who was always pitched out front, whether it was my clothes, what I said, what my hair was doing, everything—which was a pretty dull subject, actually, and it's been exhausted over the years—when actually what we wanted to be, what we wanted supported was our work, and as a team."

To make matters worse, Princess Diana was reportedly aware of Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. In fact, she said that their marriage was difficult because "there were three of us."

According to Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, the princess had a premonition of her death. She suspected that Prince Charles would arrange an automobile accident to remarry.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell said. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Prince William and Prince Harry have remained indifferent to the media following their mother's death. The royal princes blamed the paparazzi for Princess Diana's accident.

"She had quite a severe head injury but she was very much still alive on the back seat. And those people that caused the accident, instead of helping, they were taking photographs on the back seat, and then those photographs made their way back to news desks," Prince Harry said on Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary.

Photo: Getty Images/Fox Photos