Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer may learn a thing or two from Princess Diana’s stylist, Elizabeth Emmanuel, 64.

During a recent interview on ITV’s “Invitation to a Royal Wedding,” Emmanuel shared how she made sure no one will know about Princess Diana’s dress until her wedding day.

“I kept every scrap and we had to be very careful not to let scraps fall on the floor because we didn’t want them to end up in the rubbish. We had a lot of journalists going through the rubbish to see what color the dress was so I kept them pretty much as they were on the cutting table. Every thread was important as far as I was concerned,” she said (via Express).

As of late, Markle’s wedding dress designer has not yet been named. But she or he could already be busy doing the final touches on the gown. Two weeks ago, Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, said that even Prince Harry has no idea who is designing his fiancée’s wedding dress.

“He’s being very traditional and wants it to be a complete surprise on the day,” English said.

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent, told Vanity Fair that Markle will also be wearing two dresses on May 19. The first dress is a traditional bridal gown that she will wear during the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, as well as at the reception.

The second dress will be a more sophisticated one and will be worn by Markle during the evening reception hosted by Prince Charles at the Frogmore House.

Kate Middleton also did a similar thing during her wedding day to Prince William in 2011. But both of her attires were designed by Alexander McQueen.

“She will have two dresses. The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive. Meghan can’t wait to surprise everyone, especially Harry. The wedding dress itself will be tradition and elegant. There is talk of some lace and sleeves and Meghan has been working very closely with the designer who has been sworn to secrecy,” Nicholl said.

Photo: Reuters/Handout Old