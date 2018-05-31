Princess Eugenie has a personal Instagram account unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Most of the royals do not own a personal social media account. In fact, the former "Suits" actress deleted her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account following her engagement to Prince Harry.

Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry and Markle are using the Kensington Palace Twitter account to update their fans about their whereabouts. But unlike the fab four, Princess Eugenie has her own social media account. She launched her Instagram in March after she got engaged to Jack Brooksbank. But why was Princess Eugenie allowed to do so?

According to Francesca Specter, a lifestyle reporter for Daily Express, the reason is simple - Princess Eugenie is not a working royal. This is illustrated by the fact that she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, are not listed on the royal.uk website.

The daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York have full-time jobs and do not fulfill royal engagements in an official capacity.

Princess Eugenie is working as a director at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in Mayfair, London. She started working there since the summer of 2015 as an associate director. She was promoted to the position of director in 2017. According to an insider, the royal's promotion was "well deserved."

The next royal bride is very open about her work at the gallery. "What might people be surprised to learn? That I have a full-time job," Princess Eugenie told The Telegraph in an interview in 2016.

"I've loved art since I was very little. I knew I definitely wouldn't be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me," she said about her job.

Although Princess Eugenie doesn't have as many engagements as the fab four, she is active in supporting various charities. According to her, her employers are very considerate and understanding when it comes to her duties as a royal.

"In the evenings, I often have engagements related to my family or a charity I support. Hauser & Wirth is very accommodating and understanding of my sense of duty," Princess Eugenie said.

Just recently, Princess Eugenie met the Duke of Edinburg Gold Award achievers. She shared her encounter with them on Instagram and joked about being a "comedian" in one post.

"So lovely meeting the incredible Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award achievers and their families @dofeuk. In my next life looks like I could be a comedian," Princess Eugenie wrote.

Princess Eugenie is marrying her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, on Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth