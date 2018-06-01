Princess Eugenie unleashed her unconventional fashion choices when she joined Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II in a recent engagement.

On Thursday, the next royal bride stepped out to attend a garden party at the Buckingham Palace. The event was attended by senior royal members including the Queen and Princess Eugenie's cousin, Prince William.

In the photos shared by Daily Mail, Princess Eugenie arrived in a navy dress with large bell sleeves that pull up to her elbows. It had an asymmetrical hem and was cinched in at the waist, showcasing the royal's trim figure.

She paired her get up with an eccentric hat from Misharada with the word "love" printed on it in silver beads. It also featured a net that concealed part of her face. The hat can be purchased for $305.

Princess Eugenie is definitely in love. She is set to marry her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, in October. The couple opted to marry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It's the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged "I do's" on May 19.

According to fashion experts, Sarah Ferguson's daughter will likely have a more contemporary wedding dress compared to Kate Middleton and Markle. Princess Eugenie has her own fashion and this will likely reflect in her bridal gown.

"Princess Eugenie has shown us all over the last few years that she knows her own sense of fashion and is not afraid of colour and bold shapes even though she does tend to stick to knee length or over the knee hemlines," Kate Beavis of Magpie Wedding said.

"I think we will see something more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices and I'd imagine this will carry forward to the bridesmaids too and how she chooses to style her besties," she added.

Princess Eugenie is likely to choose her sister Princess Beatrice as her maid of honor. But unlike the former "Suits" actress who received the title Duchess of Sussex after her wedding to Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie's husband-to-be will not get any title.

"Jack will not be getting any title from the Queen," royal expert Marlene Eilers Koenig said "The precedent was set by Princess Alexandra and the Hon. Mr. Angus Ogilvy in 1963. He turned down an earldom. Princess Anne and Mark Phillips also turned down an earldom from the Queen in 1973."

