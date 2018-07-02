Princess Eugenie shared her own x-rays to support Scoliosis Awareness Day.

On Saturday, the next royal bride took to Instagram to share her personal battle with Scoliosis. Princess Eugenie gave her followers a glimpse of her x-rays for the first time.

"Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I'm very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time," Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's youngest daughter wrote. "I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal."

Princess Eugenie also shared a link to the charity where she talked about the medical condition. The royal princess has been open about her battle with scoliosis. In fact, back in March, she also opened up about it at the WE Movement with Princess Beatrice.

In her speech, the 28-year-old royal thanked her older sister for the support. According to her, Princess Beatrice was there for her "no matter what."

"When I was 12 I was diagnosed with, and treated for, scoliosis and I have lived with two 12 inch metal rods in my back," Princess Eugenie said. "It could have impacted my life and stopped me from doing the things I love."

"[Princess Beatrice] encouraged me not to get disheartened. Not to give up. To live fearlessly. Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing... To encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly too," she continued.

Princess Eugenie is set to exchange "I do's" with her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, soon. Many believe that she will choose Princess Beatrice as her maid of honor considering their close relationship.

For the event, the Duke and Duchess of York are expected to sit together. According to a royal expert, this is likely to happen if Princess Eugenie will give her sister a major role during the ceremony.

"If they do sit as a three I wouldn't be surprised if we see Andrew, then Beatrice in the middle and Sarah on the other side," said James Brookes, communications director of Royal Central. "If Beatrice is playing a big role in the service, then it might be that Andrew and Sarah sit together."

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer