Princess Eugenie kept a low-profile while attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “On the Run” tour in London on Friday.

A video of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoying the show was uploaded online via the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old princess stood close to the stage and danced with Brooksbank a couple of times during the entire concert. Princess Eugenie seemingly disguised herself by wearing a black bowler hat and jacket.

The couple’s sighting came just four months before their wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Earlier this month, a photo of Princess Eugenie in London’s Carnaby Street surfaced online. Express journalist Francesca Specter said that Princess Eugenie has lost a considerable amount of weight in the months leading up to her nuptials.

Details about Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s big day are still being kept under wraps. But there are some speculations suggesting that youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew will wear her mom’s tiara from 1986.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told the Daily Mail earlier this year, “When Princess Eugenie marries Mr. Brooksbank it is most likely that she will wear the York Diamond Tiara. Traditionally when brides get married, they normally wear the family tiara, which in this case would be the York Tiara which was believed to be gifted to Princess Eugenie’s mother, The Duchess of York, on the occasion of her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986 by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.”

“When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981 she wore the Spencer tiara, therefore it is quite normal to see royal brides wearing their family tiaras and jewels on this special day,” Harrold added.

In related news, there is still no word yet regarding Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress. Some experts believe that her gown will have a nod to Ferguson. Others claim that Princess Eugenie’s dress will be bolder than Meghan Markle’s Clare Waight Keller dress.

