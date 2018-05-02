Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle are now neighbors.

Princess Eugenie and the "Suits" star are both marrying this year at the same venue. But aside from that, they are now living next to each other.

According to Joseph Curtis of Daily Mail, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have moved to a three-bedroom Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace. They transferred to their new place while Kate Middleton was in labor.

The couple's new home is just yards away from Prince Harry and Markle's two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously lived. Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry are great friends aside from being royal cousins, so her move would give the two couples more time to bond.

"Harry and Eugenie are great mates – she was one of the first people who met Meghan," a source said. "Eugenie is so pleased. It’s the first time she and Jack have lived together. They wanted to move in earlier, but there were arguments over who paid for renovations."

Another insider also claimed that Prince Harry fought with the palace to give Princess Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, an invite to his royal wedding with Markle. "Harry has nailed his colours to the mast on this. He wants his aunt there – and she will be," the insider said.

Princess Eugenie, Markle and Middleton have been pitted against one another. However, there is no truth to their alleged feud.

All three royals have a great relationship and have no issues with each other. It is believed that the competition and feuding among the three are due to everyone's fandom about a female rivalry.

Markle once described the Duchess of Cambridge as "wonderful." Meanwhile, Middleton confessed that they were "thrilled" following Markle and Prince Harry's engagement announcement.

"William and I are absolutely thrilled," Middleton said. "It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

According to Katie Nicholl, Middleton and Markle are friends. In fact, the future royal visits the Duchess to see her and the kids. They spend more time together as they are neighbors in Kensington Palace.

"I think that any animosity is probably a fabrication in the press. I've never heard to suggest that they don't get along," the author of "Harry: Life, Loss and Love" said.

Meanwhile, Markle reportedly cut ties with her friends following her royal engagement to Prince Harry. The "Horrible Bosses" star is reportedly getting closer to Prince Harry's social circle, including Princess Eugenie.

