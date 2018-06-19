Princess Eugenie celebrated Father's Day by sharing a throwback photo of her dad.

On Sunday, the next royal bride took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her and Princess Beatrice planting a kiss on their dad, Prince Andrew's cheek. The Duke of York is visibly delighted as he grins while looking at the camera.

In the snap, the two princesses are wearing the same dress with matching ribbons on their hair. Princess Eugenie kept the caption short, "Happy Father's Day," she wrote.

Princess Eugenie's post received positive comments from her followers. A number also greeted her dad in the comment section.

"Happy Fathers day Prince Andrew !! Beautiful picrure !!" shawnhoffman846 wrote.

"Your dad is the original GOAT (Greatest of all time)," olisakfowlin added.

"Prince Andrew, handsome then and now. The princesses are very lucky girls," another user wrote.

Princess Eugenie is set to walk down the aisle in October. According to a royal expert, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, might sit together during the ceremony if the bride will not give her sister a major role in her wedding.

"If they do sit as a three I wouldn't be surprised if we see Andrew, then Beatrice in the middle and Sarah on the other side," said James Brookes, communications director of Royal Central. "If Beatrice is playing a big role in the service, then it might be that Andrew and Sarah sit together."

The Duchess of York attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. However, she arrived alone and sat away from the royals. According to Brookes, the case is different with Princess Eugenie's big day as the bride is her daughter. In fact, another expert believes that Ferguson will help Princess Eugenie with her wedding preparations.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Grant Harrold said.

In related news, Richard Fitzwilliams advised the next royal bride to choose an "ideal wedding dress."

"There are members of the royal family who are style icons but this could not be said of Eugenie who has not distinguished herself in the sartorial stakes so far," Fitzwilliams told Express. "I think she will choose a delightful wedding dress and the wedding itself will be charming… Memories of Beatrice and Eugenie's outfits at William and Kate's wedding do die hard, so Eugenie must make sure she chooses the ideal wedding dress on her big day."

Photo: Getty Images/China Photos