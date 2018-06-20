Princess Eugenie attended Royal Ascot and partied in the evening with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

On Tuesday morning, the next royal bride was spotted with Princess Beatrice and the rest of the royals for the first day of Royal Ascot. In the evening, Princess Eugenie joined a number of stars at the Serpentine Summer Party in London.

According to Good Housekeeping, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank shared a rare PDA on the said outing. They were seen placing a hand on each other's back as they posed for a photo. Another shot featured Princess Eugenie laughing while placing a hand on her fiancé's stomach.

Princess Eugenie wore a one-shoulder tunic with black leggings and black heels. She also opted for a bright red lipstick and black nail polish. On the other hand, Brooksbank donned a black suit with a yellow necktie.

The said outing was the first time Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank were spotted together after attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding last month. The two are set to tie the knot in October at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same church where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged "I do's."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams advised Princess Eugenie to choose the "ideal wedding dress." He didn't consider Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter as among the royals who are style icons.

"There are members of the royal family who are style icons but this could not be said of Eugenie who has not distinguished herself in the sartorial stakes so far," Fitzwilliams told Express. "I think she will choose a delightful wedding dress and the wedding itself will be charming… Memories of Beatrice and Eugenie's outfits at William and Kate's wedding do die hard, so Eugenie must make sure she chooses the ideal wedding dress on her big day."

However, fashion experts believe that Princess Eugenie will stick to her fashion. According to Kate Beavis, from Magpie Wedding, the bride-to-be "knows her own sense of fashion and is not afraid of colour and bold shapes." She believes that the royal will likely opt for a contemporary and fashion-forward wedding dress.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank's royal wedding will be attended by London socialites. Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas is also likely to be among the wedding guests as she and Princess Eugenie are good friends.

Photo: Getty Images/Tim P. Whitby