Princess Eugenie is already gearing up for her royal wedding.

On Thursday, Prince Harry's cousin took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo. In the snap, Princess Eugenie is wearing a white gown. She seems to be one of the bridesmaids in a royal nuptial which she has not taken time to elaborate in the caption. "90s throwback...wedding planning starts!!" she wrote.

Princess Eugenie's followers were very excited for her. The majority showed their warm support to the bride-to-be by leaving sweet messages in the comment section.

"The world can't wait!!!" trisarahtops1228 wrote.

"So exciting! Thanks for sharing," jdkarriker agreed.

"Looking forward to your wedding day, you will be a gorgeous bride!" allisondolfay added.

"Can't wait to see your beautiful dress! This is such a special time. Enjoy!!" another user wrote.

"@princesseugenie great pic. I love the children as attendants. If you use adult friends, I guarantee you, there will be a fight," hrhlyndagears commented.

According to royal expert Marlene Koenig, the royals prefer youngsters as their wedding attendants. "If you look at the royal weddings since [Queen] Elizabeth's, you will find that most of the bridesmaids are early teens or children," Koenig told Town & Country.

In fact, there are rumors that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Jessica Mulroney's daughter Ivy is also rumored to be part of the entourage.

Princess Eugenie has not released recent updates about her wedding and as to who will be part of her attendants. However, the couple has already confirmed that their wedding ceremony will also be held at St. George's Chapel, where Prince Harry and Markle are also tying the knot this May.

Four days ago, Princess Eugenie also shared another throwback photo on her social media account to honor her mom on UK's Mother's day. The snap featured Sarah Ferguson and her sister, Princess Beatrice.

Ferguson is very proud of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's contribution to the charity they supported. Earlier this month, the two princesses joined the WE movement. On the said event, Princess Eugenie opened up about her scoliosis battle and shared how her sister had helped her recover.

"Leading by example of unity and confidence, well done @yorkiebea and Eugenie @WEMovement #WeDayUk #weday," Ferguson wrote on Twitter while tagging her two daughters.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady