Princess Eugenie is rumored to be at odds with Meghan Markle.

A tabloid previously claimed that the princess refused to accept Markle as the newest member of the royal family. However, rumor debunking site, Gossip Cop, clarified that there is no truth to such claims.

An unnamed source was quoted as saying that Princess Eugenie thinks Markle is a commoner who isn’t good enough to join the royal family. Princess Eugenie was also rumored to be upset over having to move her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in favor of Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials.

However, this rumor has already been debunked before. In fact, Princess Eugenie has no problem marrying Brooksbank in October since their engagement came after Prince Harry and Markle. The couple announced their engagement in November, and they are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19.

Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, got engaged to Brooksbank in January, and they will be tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.

There is also no competition between Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie with regards to their respective weddings, because they will be very different from each other.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal insider, said that Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding will be highly publicized. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding, will be more private.

“This is likely to be a charming family occasion but with minimal publicity. After Harry and Meghan’s wedding and Kate’s baby, which are stories which resonate with the public, this will be relatively private,” he said.

However, the public will most likely still be interested in certain aspects of Princess Eugenie’s wedding, including the dress she will wear, because she has made sartorial errors in the past.

Meanwhile, Markle appears to have a good relationship with all the immediate members of the royal family. The former actress even got invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas morning celebration in Sandringham. This was something that Kate Middleton did not get to experience until after she wed Prince William.

