Princess Eugenie has her own fashion style and doesn't follow the royal protocol.

The next royal bride loves extreme nail art. Based on the photos shared by Hello!, Princess Eugenie's preference for bold looks also reflects on her daring manicures, which she regularly switches up based on the occasion.

Back in 2015, Prince Beatrice's sister caused a stir with her deep red manicure with different festive designs at the Buckingham Palace annual Christmas luncheon. The designs included a glittering gold snowflake and a cute Rudolph with a big red nose.

In 2012, Princess Eugenie showed her patriotic side in her fashion choices when she opted for a Union Jack manicure while she watched the Epsom Derby. The event was part of the festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's 60th birthday, so the royal's choice was just perfect for the occasion.

Princess Eugenie's choice of nail arts is a no-no based on the Queen's preference. According to Harper's Bazaar, the monarch wants "natural-looking nails" among the ladies of the upper royal echelon. The same goes for lipsticks. This is the reason Kate Middleton always opts for light pink nail varnish. The Duchess of Cambridge also stirs away from bright lipstick. Meghan Markle has been following this protocol too following her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Princess Eugenie has broken a number of royal protocols just like the Duchess of Sussex. For instance, she doesn't wear nude stocking, which is a must for the royals, according to Victoria Arbiter.

"You never see a royal without their nude stockings. Meghan, from what I can see from the engagement photographs, it doesn't look like she was wearing tights or stockings," Arbiter said about Markle. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen requires."

Princess Eugenie was also seen sporting a crossbody bag like Prince Harry's wife. According to Myka Meier, the royals are advised to use clutch bags to avoid unnecessary handshakes. Middleton follows this rule religiously.

Princess Eugenie was also seen carrying her coats in public. The royals are reportedly forbidden from taking off their coats because it is "unladylike to undress in public."

With Princess Eugenie's bold fashion choices, experts believe that she will choose a wedding dress that suits her taste. "I think we will see something more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices and I'd imagine this will carry forward to the bridesmaids too and how she chooses to style her besties," Kate Beavis said about Princess Eugenie's potential bridal gown.

Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain