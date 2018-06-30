Princess Eugenie shared a throwback photo of her old school on social media.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's youngest daughter is not a "working royal," but she occasionally undertakes special royal engagements. On Thursday, the next royal bride shared heartwarming photos of her visit to her old art school at Marlborough College.

"Such a lovely day going to see my old school, Marlborough College and opening the newly refurbished Memorial Hall, built to honour the 749 former pupils that lost their lives on the battlefield in WWI," Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram. "So many happy memories visiting my old art school and house. #throwbackthursday."

Princess Eugenie has a full-time job. She holds a director position at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in Mayfair, London. According to Princess Beatrice's sister, she has always known that she belongs in this industry.

"I've loved art since I was very little. I knew I definitely wouldn't be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me," Princess Eugenie said.

According to Princess Eugenie, her employers are very supportive in terms of her royal duties. "In the evenings, I often have engagements related to my family or a charity I support. Hauser & Wirth is very accommodating and understanding of my sense of duty," she said.

The Duke and Duchess of York's youngest daughter started working at the gallery in the summer of 2015 as an associate director. After two years, she was promoted to the position of director.

"Eugenie is working hard and doing a good job, the promotion is well deserved," the insider said about the royal's promotion.

Since Princess Eugenie is not a working royal like Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, she's allowed to use Instagram. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are not listed on the royal.uk website.

Princess Eugenie is set to marry her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, in October. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams advised her to pick an "ideal wedding dress."

However, fashion experts believe that Princess Eugenie would stick to her fashion. Kate Beavis of Magpie Wedding believes that the next royal bride would wear something "more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices."

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller