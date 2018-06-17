Princess Eugenie has not yet named her wedding dress designer, and royal fans have no idea what her attire would look like on her big day.

But Caroline Arthur, a luxury wedding dress designer in the United Kingdom, shared her predictions on what Princess Eugenie’s gown may be like. Arthur said that the 28-year-old princess will most likely push the boundaries of royal protocol by going for an off-shoulder dress with a high-low hem.

Since Princess Eugenie also works as a director at a London gallery, it is highly likely for her to embrace high fashion and showcase her creative flair.

“As a thoroughly modern princess, Eugenie has embraced high fashion and has also shared her own personal journey publicly, with regards to her scoliosis. It has implications for the fit of a dress which will most likely influence the choice of style. Eugenie has a fabulous hourglass figure, elegant posture despite her condition, and graceful sloping shoulders. She clearly loves floral fabrics, unusual patterns, and necklines, and seems to favor a figure-hugging silhouette,” Arthur told Express.

The designer also said that Princess Eugenie’s bridal dress will most likely incorporate some of this year’s bridal fashion trends.

“Maybe a high-low hem, box pleated skirt, either plunging V neck, or off-the-shoulder straps, and perhaps a cape in a 3D floral design. I would speculate she might choose a designer such as Sharon Bowen-Dryden, Oscar de la Renta, or Vivienne Westwood,” Arthur said.

Siobhan Mulholland of Cambridge Vintage Bridal also shared some ideas on what Princess Eugenie’s gown may look like. Mulholland said that the creation will most likely have a nod to Sarah Ferguson.

“Princess Eugenie is a woman who definitely knows what suits her and she sticks to it. We very rarely see her in floor-skimming dresses or even trousers because she works the A-line knee/shin-skimmer dresses so well. If ever someone had the opportunity to up-cycle and restructure an iconic 1980s dress, it’s Eugenie,” Mulholland told Express.

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok - WPA Pool