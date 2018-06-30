Princess Eugenie will have to follow a royal tradition that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did on their big day.

Daily Express journalist Francesca Specter recently revealed that just like the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie's wedding bouquet should include a sprig of myrtle. Royal brides have been following this custom for decades, and the next one should stick to it as well.

"I am sure Eugenie will have the traditional sprig of Myrtle in her bouquet from Queen Victoria’s myrtle bush," Grant Harrold, former royal butler, said. "The myrtle used is from a plant used by Royals since Princess Alexandra."

"It has also been used in the bouquets of The Queen, Diana Princess of Wales and The Duchess of Cambridge," he added.

Aside from adding a myrtle to her bouquet, Harrold also said there are other traditions that Princess Eugenie has to follow and this includes the color of her wedding dress. Royal brides are advised to wear a white or cream gown.

"The royal bride will wear the traditional white or cream dress as Royal brides have done over the decades," Harrold continued. "The wedding dress itself will be a secret until the big day. But I have no doubt her mother, Sarah Duchess of York will be keeping her right with this and a lot of the planning of the big day."

Princess Eugenie has her own fashion style that is very different from what the royals practice. So, Richard Fitzwilliams advised the next royal bridge to pick an "ideal wedding dress."

"There are members of the royal family who are style icons but this could not be said of Eugenie who has not distinguished herself in the sartorial stakes so far," Fitzwilliams told Express. "I think she will choose a delightful wedding dress and the wedding itself will be charming… Memories of Beatrice and Eugenie's outfits at William and Kate's wedding do die hard, so Eugenie must make sure she chooses the ideal wedding dress on her big day."

However, fashion experts believe that Princess Eugenie would stick to her fashion and would choose a contemporary bridal gown. "I think we will see something more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices and I'd imagine this will carry forward to the bridesmaids too and how she chooses to style her besties," Kate Beavis, fashion expert of Magpie Wedding said.

