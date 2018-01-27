Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are still sharing property following their divorce.

It is unlikely for most divorced couples to remain amicable and live together. However, Princess Eugenie's parents seem to pull it through.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson divorced in 1993, but the exes still share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor. A source told The Sun (via Express) in October 2017 that the Duchess of York moved into the property that the duke owned in 2008.

"Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," the insider said.

In 2016, Ferguson opened up the same matter to radio host Kyle Sandilands. "The Young Victoria" producer even described her relationship with Prince Andrew as "a love affair for life."

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

Although Ferguson and Prince Andrew were divorced, they were able to maintain their friendship. They also have a good relationship with their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

"I think we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family," Ferguson said.

In related news, the family reportedly had money troubles in 1990s. Following Prince Andrew and Ferguson's divorce, the latter received $4,251,090 settlement. Some of it was for her daughters and a portion was for her personal needs. Unfortunately, Ferguson spent more than she had that she ended up owing money.

In 1998, Ferguson became an ambassador for various companies including Weight Watchers. This has helped her recover from the financial crisis.

Unfortunately, in 2009, Ferguson got into another debt after her wellness company, Harmoor, fell into debt. Prince Andrew and his private office at Buckingham Palace helped her figure out her finances and limited her spending to keep her back on track.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie just got engaged to Jack Brooksbank. Her pink padparadscha sapphire engagement ring reportedly cost over $140,000 and was similar to the one Prince Andrew gave to Ferguson when he proposed to her in 1986.

Photo: Getty Images/Ian Nicholson