Princess Eugenie's future husband, Jack Brooksbank, is unlikely to receive a title from Queen Elizabeth, according to a royal expert.

Another royal wedding is on the way after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's. Princess Eugenie is set to walk down the aisle and exchange "I do's" with Brooksbank in October. But unlike Markle who received the title of Duchess of Sussex after the wedding ceremony, Brooksbank will not get a new designation.

"Jack will not be getting any title from the Queen," royal expert Marlene Eilers Koenig said (via Express).

According to Koenig, this is not a royal snub as the rule has been set by previous marriages of royal women. "The precedent was set by Princess Alexandra and the Hon. Mr. Angus Ogilvy in 1963. He turned down an earldom," Koenig explained. "Princess Anne and Mark Phillips also turned down an earldom from the Queen in 1973."

Koenig added that Princess Eugenie could give up her title if she wants to. But the expert also thinks that this is an unlikely move from the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York.

"I sincerely doubt that Eugenie will do a Princess Patricia of Connaught and relinquish her title and adopt the style and title of a daughter of a Duke, which would be done by royal warrant," she said. "She will be styled either as HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Brooksbank or she could choose not to use her husband's surname."

Unlike Kate Middleton and Markle, Princess Eugenie has a full-time job at a contemporary art gallery. She is working as a director at Hauser & Wirth in Mayfair, London.

The next royal bride has already started her wedding preparations. "90s throwback...wedding planning starts!!" she posted on Instagram along with a snap of her as a young bridesmaid.

Princess Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, is expected to help her with the preparations. According to a former royal butler, just like any moms, the Duchess of York will be "hands-on" when it comes to her daughter's big day.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Grant Harrold said. "This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day."

Photo: Getty Images/Justin Tallis