Princess Eugenie’s fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, may not be given an official title by Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams Princess Eugenie is not a working royal, and she is not included on the list of royal on Queen Elizabeth II’s website. As such, it would be unlikely for her soon to be husband to be given an official title.

“It is considered extremely unlikely that Jack Brooksbank will be granted a title by the queen when he marries Eugenie in October. In the past, these have also often been rejected, as with Angus Ogilvy who married Princess Alexandra and Mark Phillips who married Princess Anne,” he said.

Fitzwilliams also said that it is unlikely for Princess Eugenie to give up her title of HRH after she ties the knot with Brooksbank. It is possible that she will be called HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Brooksbank or HRH Princess Eugenie.

“Edward and Sophie of Wessex’s children have titles but do not have HRH and Zara and Peter Phillips were not given titles, though these were reportedly offered by the queen and they have counted this as a blessing. The fact that Beatrice and Eugenie do has placed them in a rather awkward limbo as they do not carry out official royal duties,” Fitzwilliams explained.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank will tie the knot on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle – the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed. The couple got engaged last month, and rumors swirled that they were trying to upstage Prince Harry and Markle’s royal engagement.

However, a source also told People that Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry, who are cousins, are not at odds with each other. In fact, they are both excited to attend each other’s weddings.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank were together for seven years before they officially got engaged. Prince Harry and Markle, on the other hand, were together for over a year before they announced their engagement.

