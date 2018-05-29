Princess Eugenie's future husband is a tequila ambassador.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, his cousin, Princess Eugenie, is walking down the aisle next. According to Express, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's youngest daughter is marrying a wine merchant.

Princess Eugenie's fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, is the son of George Brooksbank, a chartered accountant and company director. Brooksbank started his career as a waiter at Chelsea's Admiral Codrington pub before he joined the Markham Inn.

Brooksbank saw the success of capital's club scene after managing one of Mayfair's most famous nightclubs, Mahiki. In fact, he was open about his plans of opening a chain of pubs.

"It has been a dream of mine since I was 18," he said in an interview (via Daily Mail). "I have fond memories of Sunday roasts in pubs with log fires, and it's something I want to recreate. I love pubs and often go to my local for a pint."

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank were introduced by their common friends seven years ago during a skiing trip to Verbier in Switzerland. According to a pal, there was an "immediate attraction" between the two that "they have barely been apart."

In 2013, their relationship was tested when Princess Eugenie decided to move to New York to work at Paddle8 auction house while Brooksbank remained in London. The royal was reportedly apprehensive about the move, but her then-boyfriend encouraged her to pursue it.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank were in a long distance relationship but they remained "very serious." In fact, they promised to wait for each other and maintain their communication.

"We spend a lot of time on Skype. It's great. We are still very much together," Brooksbank said about his romance with Princess Eugenie at that time.

At the time, Princess Eugenie has a full-time job. The next royal bride is currently working as a director at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in Mayfair, London.

In April, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank moved to Kensington Palace. The couple is occupying a three-bedroom Ivy Cottage next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's.

"Harry and Eugenie are great mates – she was one of the first people who met Meghan," a source said. "Eugenie is so pleased. It’s the first time she and Jack have lived together. They wanted to move in earlier, but there were arguments over who paid for renovations."

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady