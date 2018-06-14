Princess Eugenie’s throwback photos as a young bridesmaid recently resurfaced just months before her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

In one of the pictures, Princess Eugenie, 3, is seen scowling while walking down the aisle for royal nanny Alison Wardley and Ben Dady’s nuptials. She is wearing a white embroidered white lace and satin gown just like her older sister Princess Beatrice, who was also a bridesmaid at the same event.

But unlike Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, 4, had a huge smile on her face during the nanny’s big day. In March, Princess Eugenie shared a photo from their former nanny’s wedding day via her Instagram account.

In her caption, the 28-year-old princess said that her own wedding preparations are about to commence. “90s throwback… wedding planning starts!” she wrote. Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank will wed on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. They are currently planning their nuptials, but details are still being kept under wraps.

However, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that royal fans won’t be as interested to know about Princess Eugenie’s wedding as they were for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. He also said that the press won’t be as excited to cover it as they were on May 19.

“The forthcoming wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank on 12 October won’t garner more press attention than it normally would as with Harry and Meghan’s wedding and Kate’s baby. It has been a unique royal year,” he said.

“Eugenie and Jack’s wedding will be charming and picturesque but it is not an important royal event as she does not undertake royal duties. I just hope her mother, the Duchess of York, a disaster when a member of the royal family and subsequently known for her erratic behavior, keeps a low profile,” Fitzwilliams added.

In related news, Princess Eugenie has not yet revealed the identity of her wedding dress designer. The princess also has not distributed her wedding invitations. As of late, it is still unclear which celebrities will be asked to attend her big day. But Ellie Goulding, one of her best friends, may be a bridesmaid.

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok - WPA Pool