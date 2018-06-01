Princess Eugenie's royal wedding will somehow reflect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in a way.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter is the next royal bride. In October, Princess Eugenie will walk down the aisle to exchange "I do's" with fiancé Jack Brooksbank. According to a royal expert, their big day will have the same elements as Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding.

James Brookes of Royal Central said that Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank's royal wedding will likely be broadcasted. "Although Eugenie and Jack aren't as high in the line of succession as Harry and Meghan, they’re young and because of the likelihood of those famous faces, broadcasters would be missing a trick by not covering it," Brookes told Express. "It's unlikely to secure the same viewing figures as Harry and Meghan's wedding, but people will still be interested as the Royal Family will be attending and that on its own draws a crowd."

"Just look at when the Wessexes (Prince Edward and Sophie) married in 1999; around 200 million tuned in for that. There’s definitely a market for the broadcasters to take advantage of," he added.

Princess Eugenie is also likely to get 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte as one of her pageboys and bridesmaids. The two little royals had the same roles at their Uncle Harry's wedding.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank also chose the same wedding venue as Prince Harry and Markle. They opted to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Although there are some similarities, Brookes said he thinks that there will also be many differences. For instance, he believes that Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank will not have a traditional carriage procession.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Eugenie and Jack forego the carriage in favour of a car considering the British weather in October," Brookes explained.

The expert also added that Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank will have fewer wedding guests than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "That's not to say Eugenie's won't be any less star-strewn," he continued.

Princess Eugenie has been busy planning her big day. According to Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, the Duchess of York will likely help her daughter with the wedding preparations.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Harrold said. "This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson