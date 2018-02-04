Princess Eugenie’s new wedding date has just been announced!

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. The official announcement came from the Duke of York’s official Twitter account over the weekend.

The Princess and Brooksbank’s wedding will still take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same venue where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot, according to People.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank announced their engagement last month, and there were reports suggesting that they were competing against Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. However, this was later on debunked by one of Princess Eugenie’s friends.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” the friend said.

Following their engagement, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank sat down for their first official interview with BBC. The 27-year-old princess was photographed with her stunning engagement ring at that time.

During the interview, the princess shared some details about Brooksbank’s proposal in Nicaragua. “The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years,” she said.

Just like them, Markle and Prince Harry were also interviewed days after they announced their engagement in November. The couple is expected to invite Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank to their wedding, and the Princess of York will also be inviting them to her nuptials.

Meanwhile, there are speculations suggesting that Princess Eugenie will be inviting more celebrities to her and her fiancé’s wedding than Prince Harry and Markle. According to The Sun, the princess is close to Ellie Goulding so the “Love Me Like You Do” singer may sing at their reception. Goulding also performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials.

Dickie Arbiter, the former palace press secretary, told The Sun, “Harry and Meghan will be very conscious that the guest list will be the people that they want.”

And since Prince Harry will be sixth in line to the throne, he needs to be very particular with who he invites. Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, may invite anyone to her wedding.

