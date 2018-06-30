Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has some words of advice for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex has to move away from a certain world, according to Princess Marie-Chantal. After Markle has become an official royal, the stunning brunette believes that she should move on from Hollywood.

"She will have to move away from the world of celebrities, and Hollywood, to quietly join that of other stars: the Royal Family," Princess Marie-Chantal said (via Daily Express).

She also pointed out that Markle is lucky to have a husband like Prince Harry. She complimented the Duke of Sussex for being there for the former "Suits" star. "She is lucky to have a modern and sensitive man at her side. Harry will be there to guide her," the 49-year-old royal said.

The wife of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece added that she "cannot wait to see how Meghan's role will evolve." Princess Marie-Chantal is positive about the new duchess because she knows that Markle has the support she needs.

"I am sure she will have the support of everyone to succeed," Princess Marie-Chantal said.

Markle has received a number of warnings following her high-profile romance with Prince Harry. Back in February, John Oliver warned Markle from joining the "emotionally stunted" royal family.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," Oliver said. "He's a Brit, he's marrying an American girl. You're British, you married an American woman. I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of 'The Crown' to get a basic sense [that] she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

"They're an emotionally-stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That's what she's marrying into. So I hope she likes it — it's going to be weird for her," he added.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan also advised Markle to be ready because her life would be more difficult being a royal wife. But, at the same time, she gave Markle a tip on what she should learn from Queen Elizabeth II.

"I can assure you that Season 2 of your new life will be a hundred times harder as a result," Morgan said. "Don't be too disheartened though. There is no better feminist role model for you than the Queen who has spent a lifetime keeping her opinions to herself yet is the most respected woman alive. Proof that when it comes to royals and politics, less is more."

Photo: Getty Images/John Stillwell