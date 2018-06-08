Princess Michael of Kent is a supportive wife.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Kent were spotted at the annual Founder's Day Parade at Royal Chelsea Hospital. The event aims to celebrate the founding of the Royal Hospital by Kings Charles II in 1681.

Princess Michael was there to accompany and support her husband. In the photos shared by Daily Mail, she arrived in a coordinated cream jacket paired with a pleated skirt and heeled pumps. She accessorized with an oversized hat and pearl earrings. The royal tied her hair into a low ponytail.

Princess Michael watched her husband as he took the salute as reviewing officer. Prince Michael was dressed in an official military uniform and was photographed taking a salute.

Princess Michael was involved in a number of controversies. In fact, according to People, she's the most controversial royal.

In December, Princess Michael wore a blackamoor brooch during the annual Christmas lunch. Many deemed it offensive, especially that Meghan Markle is a woman of color. But she quickly issued an apology about the matter.

"The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence," Princess Michael's spokesman said.

Princess Michael already said earlier that she's hurt whenever she's branded as a racist. The royal stressed that she had her personal encounters with people of color and she loved them.

"I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black," Princess Michael explained. "I had this adventure with these absolutely adorable, special people and to call me racist: it's a knife through the heart because I really love these people."

However, earlier this year, Lady Gabriella Windsor's ex-boyfriend, Aatish Taseer, also called her "racist." In fact, she reportedly named her two black sheep after the African-American tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

"I would have liked to believe her [Princess Michael], but I had my doubts...royals and Nazis go together like blini and caviar...everyone above a certain age in Britain is at least a tiny bit racist," Taseer wrote. "Princess Michael, though generally free of British colonial prejudices, and beyond reproach when it came to me, nevertheless invited trouble out of what felt like a desire to shock."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Radburn