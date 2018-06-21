Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended two events on Wednesday. The siblings also rocked different attires during the recent gatherings.

After joining the other members of their family to the Royal Ascot, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters attended the Serpentine Summer Party. Princess Eugenie’s fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, was also present at the celebration.

Prior to attending the Serpentine Summer Party, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice first followed protocol with the clothes they wore to the Royal Ascot. The 28-year-old princess was photographed in a white waist-high Oman dress that featured wide sleeves and a V-neckline.

Princess Eugenie’s older sister, on the other hand, donned a powder blue dress by Claire Mischevani. She paired her clothes with her Kurt Geiger heels in nude shade, a cream clutch bang, and a hat.

After the Royal Ascot, the royal siblings had a quick change and were able to arrive at the Serpentine Summer Party just before it started. For the occasion, Princess Eugenie wore a one-shoulder Roland Mouret floral dress and black leggings.

Princess Beatrice wore a motorcycle jacket over her Mary Katrantzou peacock print tea-length dress. She accessorized her look with her Charlotte Olympia heels and Pop & Suki box bag.

In related news, Princess Eugenie is also busy preparing for her upcoming wedding. She will tie the knot with Brooksbank on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. As of late, no details about the couple’s entourage, guests, cake maker, wedding dress designer, and more have been revealed.

However, some experts are convinced that Princess Eugenie’s bridal gown will be more daring compared to what Meghan Markle wore to her nuptials on May 19.

There are also some speculations suggesting that Princess Eugenie’s wedding gown will be similar to what she wore to the Royal Ascot this week. Bookies Ladbrokes predicted that Princess Eugenie’s dress may look like a kimono silhouette, but it won’t be designed by Oman.

Rather, her gown may be created by Erdem, Suzannah, Jenny Packham, Oscar de la Renta, or Preen.

Photo: Reuters/Andrew Milligan/Pool