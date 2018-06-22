Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attended the third day of the Royal Ascot.

On Thursday, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter made an attendance at Royal Ascot day 3, dubbed as Ladies Day. For the event, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice opted to wear eccentric hats, Express reported.

The next royal bride wore Sally-Ann Provan's black cutout boater hat that reveals the top of her head and allows her hair to blow through. It comes with a white flower design. Princess Eugenie paired her headpiece with a midi-skirt floral dress by Erdem with Victorian sleeves and black pumps.

On the other hand, Princess Beatrice wore coordinated black and white dress and hat. Her headpiece was designed by Provan as well, while her wardrobe was created by Jonathan Simkai. Princess Beatrice's skirt features a black triangular strip, which gives it a modern flair. Meanwhile, her hat features a peek-a-boo flower that adds an element of fun in her getup.

According to People, on Ladies Day many racegoers made "attention-seeking choices" that usually involved feathers and pants. This is in response to the year's somewhat more relaxed dress code.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also present on the first day of Ascot Day. Just like Meghan Markle, they also did not wear the purple name tag. After that event, the pair proceeded to attend an evening party.

The Duke and Duchess of York's daughters stepped out again for Serpentine Summer Party. On the said event, Princess Eugenie reunited with her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank. It was the first time they were seen together in public again after attending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May.

During the said outing, the couple had a rare PDA moment. Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank were photographed placing a hand on each other's back as they posed for a photo. Another shot featured the bride-to-be laughing while placing a hand on Brooksbank's stomach.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson might sit together on Princess Beatrice and Brooksbank's royal wedding in October. This depends on Princess Beatrice's role in the ceremony.

"If they do sit as a three I wouldn't be surprised if we see Andrew, then Beatrice in the middle and Sarah on the other side," said James Brookes, communications director of Royal Central. "If Beatrice is playing a big role in the service, then it might be that Andrew and Sarah sit together."

