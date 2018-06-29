Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas were spotted holding hands at a wedding reception in India, amid rumors that the two were in a relationship.

The duo was in India for an entire week, before heading out together to Brazil where Jonas is set to perform at a concert. While in her homeland, the “Quantico” star was almost always seen accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, be it at a pre-wedding bash or dinner with friends and family at the beach.

Chopra and Jonas traveled to multiple states in India during their week-long vacation. They landed in Mumbai – the land of Bollywood film industry – to attend industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son’s pre-wedding party where the pair showed up together hand-in-hand.

Chopra draped a gorgeous designer red and golden saree – traditional Indian attire – while Jonas wore a blue suit. Neither of them shied away from the shutterbugs, giving them plenty of opportunities to catch the two holding hands at the party.

According to Indian outlet Hindustan Times, while in Mumbai, Chopra also hosted a party for a few selected friends from Bollywood, including her cousin who is also an actress in India.

After that, Chopra headed to Goa, a famous beach destination for tourists in India, with Jonas and her cousin. While in Goa, Jonas reportedly met with Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Both of them reportedly went out for dinner along with other family members and friends of Priyanka’s.

However, when Madhu was asked later what she thought of Jonas, she preferred to keep her answer vague.

“We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group,” Priyanka’s mother told DNA, a national news outlet. “There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

While none of the stars have made any comments on their rumored affair, they did post loving gestures toward each other on Instagram. Jonas was the first to do so – posting a short video of a giggling Priyanka dancing as she strolled toward him. The video said “Her” followed by heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka was quick to follow, posting an image of Jonas standing on the beach with another guy, who appeared to be her brother. “My Favorite Men,” Priyanka wrote in her video, also posting matching emojis.

According to a few other news reports, Priyanka and Nick have been spotted wearing matching purity rings.

The Indian trip comes days after Jonas had taken Priyanka as a plus-one to his cousin’s wedding in the United States. They also attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl a few weeks ago.

The pair was first seen together at Met Gala 2017 where they appeared on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren outfits. At the time, Priyanka had dismissed reports of the two of them being romantically involved.

