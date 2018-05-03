Priyanka Chopra recently slammed the rumors suggesting Meghan Markle has changed since she started dating Prince Harry.

During a recent interview on the “Rachael Ray Show,” she said that Markle is a very “normal” person who also happens to be a girl’s girl.

“I’ve known her for three years now. I’m so happy for everything that’s happened to her because I really feel like she’s one of those female icons that you know could be a strong idol for young girls around the world because she really cares about the world. For real cares,” she said (via the Daily Mail).

The “Quantico” star also confirmed that Markle still uses a cellphone, and she keeps in touch with her friends from time to time. “She still texts a lot, which is great,” she said.

Chopra also visited “The Jenny McCarthy Show” on Wednesday and confirmed that she will be attending the royal wedding on May 19.

“I’m super happy for her and I just think that – I’m really happy to be part of her big day. I think she was born to be a global influencer, and this has given her the opportunity to do that. Because she’s always someone who’s so, just, aware, and interested in the world,” she said.

Meanwhile, not all of Markle’s so-called friends have positive things to say about her. Last year, the actress’ childhood best friend, Ninaki Priddy, slammed Prince Harry’s fiancée over the way she ended things with Trevor Engelson.

During her interview with the Daily Mail, Priddy also insinuated that Markle has changed. “The person I knew is not there anymore. Meg used to tell me she couldn’t imagine a life without Trevor. She said if anything were to happen to him she wouldn’t be able to go on. He cherished her, too. You should have seen the way he used to hold her face in his hands. We all felt he was her eternal love,” she said.

Months after her tell-all interview, Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, revealed that Priddy has not been invited to the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this month.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Boczarski for MoviePass