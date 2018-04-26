Priyanka Chopra has no problem speaking her mind, however, when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, the “Quantico” star admitted she may have said too much about her friend’s upcoming nuptials.

Chopra, who previously confirmed she was going to the royal wedding, revealed she actually meant to keep the details of her attendance a secret but was tricked into giving up details about her plans for the big event.

During her appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, the actress reflected on her major flub when it came to discussing the royal wedding.

“While I was doing promo for that, I got scammed into it because everyone’s like, ‘Do you know what you’re wearing for the next month? You have all these events.’ And I was like, ‘I’m trying to figure it out,’” Chopra explained.

“So I sort of, may have, gotten a little scammed,” she added.

Chopra was referring to her interview with Us Weekly while attending Cîroc and Variety’s Empowered Brunch in New York City on Wednesday. The star seemingly confirmed her attendance to the ceremony by telling the publication she was still working on her attire for the wedding. “I sort of may have an idea,” she told the outlet, speaking of her potential dress.

“But no, I haven’t picked one out yet,” she added.

Aside from accidentally confirming her attendance to the royal wedding, Chopra also praised the bride-to-be, who she has built a strong bond with over the years.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” the ABC star said.

“She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”

Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is expected to take place on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

