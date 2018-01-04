HP and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday a worldwide recall on multiple laptops and mobile workstation batteries.

The voluntary recall notice says the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and could lead to fires or burning hazards. The CPSC said the company is recalling about 50,000 batteries in the U.S. alone, used with specific HP laptops and mobile workstations.

The affected products were sold globally between December 2015 to December 2017. The batteries were also sold as accessories or were used as replacements through HP or an authorized HP Service Provider, the announcement said.

HP said affected batteries will be eligible for a free replacement.

"The quality and safety of all HP products is our top priority," HP said in a statement to International Business Times. "We recently learned that batteries provided by one of our suppliers for certain notebook computers and mobile workstations present a potential safety concern. We are taking immediate action to address this issue including a voluntary recall and replacement of the batteries. This action pertains to 0.1 percent of the HP systems sold globally over the past two years. "

HP listed the items affected by the recent recall:

Pro Book

HP Probook 640 G2

HP ProBook 645 G2

HP ProBook 650 G2

HP ProBook 655 G2

HP ProBook 640 G3

HP ProBook 645 G3

HP ProBook 650 G3

HP ProBook 655 G3

Z Book

HP ZBook 17 G3

HP ZBook 17 G4

HP ZBook Studio G3

X360

HP x360 310 G2

Pavilion

HP Pavilion x360

Envy

HP ENVY m6

11

HP 11 Notebook PC

How To Find Out If Your HP Laptop Or Workstation Is Affected

The company said not all batteries in HP ProBook 64x and 65x, HP x360 310 G2, HP ENVY, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11 notebooks and HP Zbook mobile workstations include faulty batteries. HP is offering an “HP Battery Validation Utility ” for download, which will allow consumers to see if the battery on their computer is affected.

HP is recommending customers to put their laptops and workstations on Battery Safety Mode. The company said it will provide a BIOS update that puts the battery in Battery Safety Mode.

HP released more details in the recall’s FAQ section about the mode:

“Battery Safety Mode is specific to notebooks and mobile workstations with batteries identified by the validation process as being affected by this recall. When enabled, the Battery Safety Mode will discharge the battery and disable future charging until the battery is replaced. The HP power adaptor will be needed to power the system to avoid loss of data. Even if the system is put in either SLEEP or HIBERNATION mode, it will need to be connected to the HP power adaptor to avoid loss of data.”

Consumers can contact HP toll-free at 888-202-4320 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday for more information on the recall. Customers can also go online at HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 or www.hp.com and select “Recalls.”

The recent announcement comes after HP announced a bigger recall last January. The company recalled about 101,000 lithium-ion batteries used in HP notebook computers.