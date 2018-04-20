“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott has given his two cents about his twin brother Jonathan’s recent heartbreak. According to him, Jonathan is still friends with ex-girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov though he is currently nursing a broken heart.

On Thursday, Drew attended the WE Day event at The Forum in Inglewood, California. While the 39-year-old realtor was mostly interviewed by reporters about his preparations for his upcoming wedding with fiancée Linda Phan next month, he also entertained questions about his twin brother’s recent split from his longtime girlfriend.

“Our family is really close and we’re all here to support each other,” Drew told Us Weekly and other reporters when asked to comment about Jonathan’s breakup. “I mean, the main thing for him and Jacinta, they knew that they weren’t right together. They’re good people, but they’re not right together.”

Drew also revealed that despite calling it quits earlier this month, Jonathan and Kuznetsov, 29, are “still friends” and they’ll continue to do so because they had an amicable breakup. Nevertheless, Drew clarified that Jonathan won’t be showing up with Kuznetsov to his wedding in Italy this coming May.

“Jonathan hates being set up, so no, we’re not [going to help him try to find a date],” Drew said after confirming that Jonathan will attend his nuptials solo. “He’s just coming to spend time with our family and friends,” Drew added.

On April 6, a representative for Jonathan confirmed to People that the HGTV contractor has split from his girlfriend of more than two years. Jonathan then took to Instagram to clarify that their breakup was amicable. “There’s no drama or negativity, no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go,” he wrote.

Kuznetsov reiterated the same message on her social media. “An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways,” she wrote to her Instagram followers.

Jonathan and Kuznetsov first met at a charity gala in the fall of 2015. Their first meeting was very awkward, but they decided to give it another try the next night. “We decided it was worth starting fresh and attempted a new first date the following night … It turned out to be the beginning of something truly special,” Jonathan told People this past February.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano