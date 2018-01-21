A protester reportedly attacked a partygoer outside of an alt-right event in New York City Saturday night.

Police arrested the alleged suspect David Campbell, 30, of Crown Heights, after a fight broke out in front of the FREQNYC nightclub in Midtown. Campbell was charged with assault for strangulation, possession of a weapon, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and loitering. Police said the suspect followed the victim and attacked him a block away from the venue.

An estimated 80 protestors marched outside of the Midtown nightclub where far-right supporter Mike Cernovich was holding a gala referred to as "The Night for Freedom."

Cernovich advertised the party as a "gathering of patriots and political dissidents who are bored with mainstream political events," with expected acts such as comedians, DJ sets and speakers including right-wing personalities Stefan Molyneux and Gavin McInnes.

The suspect punched and choked the victim, an unidentified 56-year-old man, the New York Daily News reported. A witness placed a 911 call after the victim went down and appeared to be in cardiac arrest, according to reports. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

Two others sustained injuries during the incident. One person was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, while the other victim was taken to Bellevue.

"I saw him hit the old man," witness Ali Thomas told the Daily News. "One hit. He swung hard. He hit him hard. The old man's head hit the curb."

In 2017, an assailant attacked alt-right founder Richard Spencer during an interview near President Trump's inauguration. Spencer was answering a question regarding his possible neo-Nazi affiliation when a man in a hood punched him in the face and fled.

"It was absolutely terrible," Spencer told CNN after the incident. "I've certainly never had this happen before — a sucker punch in broad daylight."

Photo: Getty Images