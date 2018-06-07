One of the most bleak-looking upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusives just got a release date, after a delay. The open-world zombie biker game “Days Gone” will be available on PS4 and PS4 on Feb. 22, 2019.

The news was announced in a post on the PlayStation Blog by John Garvin, the creative director of the game at Bend Studio. Sony is in the midst of a five-day series of reveals ahead of the company’s press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on Monday.

The “Days Gone” release date announcement counted as the reveal for day two.

“Days Gone” is set a couple of years after a zombie apocalypse, but like “The Walking Dead” and some other popular zombie fiction, nobody says the word “zombie.” Instead, players will step into the shoes of biker outlaw Deacon St. John as he deals with a global pandemic of “Freakers,” which are basically zombies.

Players will also contend with animals like infected ravens and mountain lions, as well as humans who have taken to violence since the downfall of society. Garvin’s blog post outlined a never-before-seen faction of humans called Rippers, who essentially worship the zombies. So much so, in fact, that they refuse to kill the zombies.

According to Garvin, players can summon swarms of zombies into Ripper camps for a fun time.

“Days Gone” was originally announced in 2016 and was supposed to launch in 2018. Earlier this year, it was delayed into 2019. To accompany the announcement of the release date, Sony released a new trailer.

